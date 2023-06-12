Old Dominick Distillery to release rare whiskey in support Alzheimer’s Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association’s top national fundraisers, Wes Milligan, is offer up a different kind of event for his fundraising this year.

Milligan is co-hosting a unique bottle release party at Old Dominick Distillery (305 South Front St., Memphis, 38103), on Wednesday, June 21, 4-8 p.m.

June 21 is known as The Longest Day, the day with the most light and what many know at the summer solstice.

On June 21, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.

Milligan joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to talk about how Old Dominick is releasing a single barrel whiskey benefiting the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, in collaboration with Glass Half Full.

It will only be available at the distillery on The Longest Day.

The special wheat whiskey will be aged 9 years, the oldest release from Old Dominick to date.

There will be 150 bottles available for purchase in the gift shop.

Each bottle will be $100, with a generous portion of each bottle going to the association.

The fundraising goal of the event is $10,000.

