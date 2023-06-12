Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Old Dominick Distillery to release rare whiskey in support Alzheimer’s Association

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association’s top national fundraisers, Wes Milligan, is offer up a different kind of event for his fundraising this year.

Milligan is co-hosting a unique bottle release party at Old Dominick Distillery (305 South Front St., Memphis, 38103), on Wednesday, June 21, 4-8 p.m.

June 21 is known as The Longest Day, the day with the most light and what many know at the summer solstice.

On June 21, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.

Milligan joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to talk about how Old Dominick is releasing a single barrel whiskey benefiting the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, in collaboration with Glass Half Full.

It will only be available at the distillery on The Longest Day.

The special wheat whiskey will be aged 9 years, the oldest release from Old Dominick to date.

There will be 150 bottles available for purchase in the gift shop.

Each bottle will be $100, with a generous portion of each bottle going to the association.

The fundraising goal of the event is $10,000.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Valleydale Drive
Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
MPD generic
2 injured in two-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive
Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)
3 men charged after allegedly threatening officers with guns

Latest News

Quendarius Turner
Man arrested after shooting person that tried to steal his truck, said police
Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect escapes jail in county vehicle, sheriff’s dept. says
Old Dominick Distillery to release rare whiskey in support Alzheimer’s Association
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama