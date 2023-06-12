Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A man charged with murder escaped prison in eastern Arkansas but was captured about three days later.

U.S. Marshals and other Arkansas authorities found Jonathan Paulman on Monday at 10:45 p.m. in Cross County on County Road 800 near Parkin.

St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department says he was seen leaving the detention center in a white Dodge four-door pickup belonging to the county on Friday night.

Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after his arrest in January.

Officers found a burial site on his property behind a camper and found a body that had been buried there.

