MPD investigates vandalized rainbow crosswalks on Cooper-Young
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating the vandalized rainbow crosswalks on Cooper-Young that were spray painted with a hateful slur on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the vandalism on South Cooper Street and Young Avenue at 11:45 a.m.
Police met with a man who told them that all four crosswalks at the intersection had been spray-painted with the word “f*gs” overnight.
He said that he received a picture of the vandalism at 11:00 a.m.
Another person on the scene told police that they left Cafe Ole at 11:00 p.m. and did not see the vandalism, according to MPD.
