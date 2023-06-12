Advertise with Us
MPD investigates vandalized rainbow crosswalks on Cooper-Young

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating the vandalized rainbow crosswalks on Cooper-Young that were spray painted with a hateful slur on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the vandalism on South Cooper Street and Young Avenue at 11:45 a.m.

Police met with a man who told them that all four crosswalks at the intersection had been spray-painted with the word “f*gs” overnight.

He said that he received a picture of the vandalism at 11:00 a.m.

Another person on the scene told police that they left Cafe Ole at 11:00 p.m. and did not see the vandalism, according to MPD.

