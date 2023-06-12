MPD investigates 2 attempted burglaries at liquor stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two attempted burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.

One attempted burglary took place at the Liquor and Wine on Hacks Cross Road around 2:30 a.m.

Another nearly happened at Yorkshire Liquors overnight on Quince Road. The suspects were not able to get into either store.

These two crimes follow at least two smash-and-grab crimes that happened earlier this month.

Last week, Buster’s in East Memphis and a tobacco store in Hickory Hill were broken into. Surveillance video showed multiple suspects breaking into those stores and stealing items.

In an interview, former Memphis Police Chief Toney Armstrong offered possible solutions to combat these crimes.

“We do a lot of meetings. We do a lot of seminars. We talk and then after we do that, we break the huddle everybody goes their own separate ways and nothing gets done,” Armstrong said. “We have to be intentional about that. We got to go to that table, stay at the table be committed to the table, be committed to the cause be committed to the seriousness of what we’re trying to do.”

No suspect information is available for the crimes on Hacks Cross or Quine Roads.

Memphis police continue to look for dozens of suspects involved in the other smash-and-grab that happened in June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.