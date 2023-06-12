Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD investigates 2 attempted burglaries at liquor stores

By Myracle Evans and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two attempted burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.

One attempted burglary took place at the Liquor and Wine on Hacks Cross Road around 2:30 a.m.

Another nearly happened at Yorkshire Liquors overnight on Quince Road. The suspects were not able to get into either store.

These two crimes follow at least two smash-and-grab crimes that happened earlier this month.

Last week, Buster’s in East Memphis and a tobacco store in Hickory Hill were broken into. Surveillance video showed multiple suspects breaking into those stores and stealing items.

In an interview, former Memphis Police Chief Toney Armstrong offered possible solutions to combat these crimes.

“We do a lot of meetings. We do a lot of seminars. We talk and then after we do that, we break the huddle everybody goes their own separate ways and nothing gets done,” Armstrong said. “We have to be intentional about that. We got to go to that table, stay at the table be committed to the table, be committed to the cause be committed to the seriousness of what we’re trying to do.”

No suspect information is available for the crimes on Hacks Cross or Quine Roads.

Memphis police continue to look for dozens of suspects involved in the other smash-and-grab that happened in June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Valleydale Drive
Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
MPD generic
2 injured in two-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive
Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)
3 men charged after allegedly threatening officers with guns

Latest News

MPD investigates 2 attempted liquor store burglaries
MLGW facing employee shortage
Over 7,000 MLGW customers without power
Smash and Grab on Hacks Cross
Spencer's Forecast