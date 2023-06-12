MPD: 4 suspects wanted after shooting kills two on Valleydale Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:49 a.m. on Valleydale Drive.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

“This ain’t the neighborhood it used to be,” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Miss April. “I moved here from South Parkway years ago to give my kids a better life but now it’s happened out here in East Memphis. I want to move, but it feels like nowhere is safe.”

According to the Memphis Police Department, as of June 8, there had been 136 murders in Memphis this year---35 more than the same day last year.

“We are sick and tired of gun crimes in Memphis, Tennessee,” said Damon Griffin, who pastors a church feet away from where Sunday’s deadly shooting took place.

Griffin believes God’s flock needs to be on the frontlines of what he says is an epidemic.

“We’re a small church but we’re still out here,” Griffin told Action News 5. “We need more churches to be out in these streets and out of the four walls.”

“I’ll pray for you and I’ll pray for your soul,” April said. “But if you do the crime you do the time.”

If you have any information about this double homicide call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

