Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WMC) - Mississippi State Senator Michael McLendon (R-DeSoto) has been arrested for DUI, according to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a call on June 5 around 10:00 a.m. about a reckless driver on Highway 98 going southbound near Foley, Alabama.

Deputies pulled Senator McLendon over and arrested him for DUI combined with substance.

It is unknown at the time what type of influence Senator McLendon was allegedly under.

Deputies tested him on the scene and are waiting for the results.

Baldwin County District Court clerk says Senator McLendon’s next court appearance is Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

He was released on a $2,500 bond.

