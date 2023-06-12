Man arrested after shooting person that tried to steal his truck, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of shooting another man that tried to take his truck.

The shooting occurred on June 10 at the Trails of Mount Moriah Apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, Quendarius Turner called the police saying that he shot someone that was trying to steal his truck.

Tuner heard glass breaking outside of his apartment, and when he looked out his window, Turner saw a man on the driver’s side of his truck.

The affidavit states that Turner grabbed his gun and began firing shots at his truck because the man was in it.

The man attempted to run, but Turner caught him, took him back to the apartment, and called the police.

Memphis police took the victim to the hospital due to gunshot wounds.

According to police, Turner said he did not see the men with any kind of weapon.

Turner is charged with aggravated assault and his bond is set at $75,000.

