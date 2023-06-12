In latest string of break-ins targeting Memphis liquor stores, at least 3 businesses hit Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Liquor store owners across Memphis are cleaning up the mess left behind by thieves who broke in, or tried, to break into their stores in the last several days.

Azor’s Liquor on Jackson Avenue was the latest victim Monday.

The store is owned by Jean Azor, a 79-year-old veteran, who’s owned his store for the past 20 years.

He tells us Action News 5 it’s the third time his store’s been hit in recent months.

Like so many others across the city, Azor says he feels like there is nothing more he can do.

“All I can tell you [is] the police called and told me I got a break-in, somebody was able to get in [and] make a mess,” Azor said.

Surveillance video caught at least six men breaking into his store in Midtown early Monday morning.

Azor says the damage will cost him between 10 to 15 thousand dollars to fix.

“I saw everything... police were all over,” he said. “Glasses, trash, everything... I mean, it was a mess.”

Azor also says he worries the crimes will continue.

“I feel bad about it when I see this happen,” Azor’s longtime friend, O.W. William, said. “Not only [for] him... I don’t like to see no one get [hit] like it... it’s bad.”

Southwind Liquor in East Memphis was also nearly broken into Monday.

Plexi-glass kept the thieves out.

“We get hit about every 60 days usually,” co-owner Boo Weeks said. “60-90 days there, it’s part of our life now.”

Weeks and he and his wife Amy have owned Southwind Liquor since 2017.

He says while they expect burglaries, especially in the summer, it doesn’t get any easier to deal with.

“It’s never going to stop,” Weeks said. “Until you put a stop to it, it’s gotta be some punishment involved.”

He said his liquor store has been hit nine times, mostly in the past two years.

In the past year, Weeks says, they’ve lost about $60,000 due to burglaries.

“Me and my wife, we try to decide when it’s enough, when are we gonna sell and just get out? That’s the problem,” he said.

Weeks says Memphis police showed up at his store in just six minutes.

He says response times aren’t the issue; instead, it’s suspects getting out of jail and re-offending.

“The city’s gotta do something,” Weeks said.

Others echoed his concerns Monday.

“The law needs to be changed,” William said. “And change the penalties with these guys, you know, stick them in jail and stop letting them out.”

Another attempted break-in happened at the Yorkshire Liquor store Monday morning. Owners tell us there was minimal damage.

According to MPD, so far, there have been at least 1,008 business burglaries in 2023.

In 2022, there were 739 business burglaries in total.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.