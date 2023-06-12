Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell has a jam-packed calendar of live music all summer long, from local fan favorites to regional acts.

Cindy Cogbill, director of strategic operations, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the line up this week for the Orion Free Music Concert Series, which will include The Heavy Heavy, Star & Micey | Dead Soldiers, and Rumble ft Chief Joseph Bourdreaux Jr.

Cindy also highlighted a new partnership that will allow more deaf people to also enjoy the show.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

