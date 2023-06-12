Advertise with Us
FM 100 officially changes format to country music

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marks the end of an era that started inside the Action News 5 building at 1960 Union Avenue.

On Monday, FM 100 moved away from the Pop-Rock format that it’s played for more than 50 years.

94.1 The Wolf to replace FM 100, sunsetting ‘today’s best mix’

The owners decided to turn the FM 100 into country music station 99.7 The Wolf.

DJs “Ron, Steve & Karen” reunited Monday morning to celebrate the last hours of the format.

The crew went down memory lane but say while the format is changing, the impact of FM 100 rocks on.

“Yeah it was huge, it was great being a part of the WMC station for so long, and again, FM 100 was such a huge part of everyone’s lives,” said Karen Perrin.

“We were pre-social media, there was no social media, so the radio was where you found out about the new songs, concerts, anything fun going on, the radio was the provider of that,” said Ron Olson.

Listeners can tune in to 99.7 The Wolf in Memphis on air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website.

