FedEx pilot council approves contract agreement to increase pay, pensions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx pilots have approved a new tentative contract agreement with FedEx management that would help avoid a strike.

The new deal includes a 30 percent pay increase, a 30 percent increase to pilots’ legacy pension and a market-based cash balance pension.

The FedEx Master Executive Council (MEC) voted Sunday to approve the tentative contract agreement, which was reached on May 30 with FedEx management.

The deal still needs to be approved on a membership ratification ballot, which will be open from July 5 to July 24.

“After careful consideration and thorough debate, our union leaders recognized the value this agreement will bring to our pilots and their families,” said MEC chair Capt. Chris Norman. “Now, we shift our focus to ensuring our pilots have the time and resources needed to make an informed decision.”

The two sides have been in contract negotiations since May 2021.

The pilots were working under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have previously agreed to strike if necessary amid labor negotiations.

