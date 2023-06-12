Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Dry start to the week with rain chances returning in some areas tonight and tomorrow

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy today with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Winds north5-10 mph.  

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Highest chance is in north MS. Winds will turn southeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered or storms early and highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Another round is possible Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a low chance of a passing shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms and highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and in the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with highs near 90 with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each afternoon.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Valleydale Drive
Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
MPD generic
2 injured in two-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive
Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)
3 men charged after allegedly threatening officers with guns

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
We will be dry briefly Monday but the pattern will remain active with daily rain chances
Rain will end overnight but another active pattern will take shape this week
We will be dry briefly Monday but the pattern will remain active with daily rain chances
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast
Severe Weather Risk 6/11/23 for the Mid-South
Today is a First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible through evening