Dry start to the week with rain chances returning in some areas tonight and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy today with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Winds north5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Highest chance is in north MS. Winds will turn southeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered or storms early and highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Another round is possible Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a low chance of a passing shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms and highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and in the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with highs near 90 with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each afternoon.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

