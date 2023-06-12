Convicted felon arrested after man killed in South Memphis road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a convicted felon in connection to a fatal road rage shooting that took place Saturday morning in South Memphis.

At 7:16 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of East Mallory Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a black Toyota pickup truck that struck a pole. Inside, the driver was found slumped over in the driver’s seat, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A surviving passenger gave police a full report of what he said happened.

He told officers that he was picked up by the victim in his pickup truck earlier that morning. He said while the two were driving eastbound on East Mallory Avenue, a red four-door sedan cut the two men off, so the victim drove around the car.

As the men in the pickup approached the intersection at South Goodlett Street, the passenger told police he heard one gunshot before the truck crashed into a pole.

Police canvassed the crime scene and found one spent 9mm cartridge casing in the road.

Homicide investigators swept the area for surveillance footage, which captured more than what the surviving passenger described to police.

According to court documents, the incident began at 7:07 a.m., when the victim’s pickup truck turned right onto East Mallory Avenue from Titus Road, directly in front of a red Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry then pulled in front of the victim’s truck. The victim then “aggressively” overtook the Camry, which is the extent that investigators can see before the shooting.

According to court documents, both a male driver and a female passenger are visible inside the Toyota Camry leading up to the shooting. At 7 a.m., the same couple is seen inside a local Q-Mart.

The Camry’s tags showed the car was registered to 39-year-old Damarr Jones.

Saturday evening, investigators surveyed Jones’ apartment complex and found the same Camry parked in front of his unit.

A search warrant was executed on the unit Sunday morning and Jones was detained.

Inside the Camry, investigators found another spent 9mm casing identical to the one found at the crime scene.

Jones is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, fentanyl possession, and possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with the intent to distribute.

Records show that in 2012, Jones was found guilty of a 2009 armed robbery and sentenced to six years in prison followed by six years of supervised probation.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday. No bond information is available at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.