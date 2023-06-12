Advertise with Us
Arrests made after dozens of car burglaries in Oxford

Dewayne Pegues, Javonteze Johnson
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police arrested two men in connection to separate burglaries on the same street.

Multiple burglaries took place on Anchorage Road and Old Sardis Road on June 5.

Police arrested Dewayne Pegues, 19, who is charged with 32 counts of burglary from a car.

A Justice Court Judge gave him a $75,000 bond, but it was revoked due to Pegues being out on a felony bond.

About two weeks prior, another man burglarized cars in the same community.

Javonteze Johnson, 21, is charged with 12 counts of burglary from a car.

OPD responded to the call on May 26 in the area of Sardis Road.

He was given a bond of $30,000 bond, but it was placed on hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The reason for the hold is unclear.

