Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood
Buster’s Liquor Store speaks out against crime, questions bail bond system in new social post
Buster’s Liquor Store speaks out against crime, questions bail bond system in new social post

Latest News

A few storms could be strong to severe this afternoon. Heavy rain, hail and gusty wind will be...
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast 6/11/23
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Man injured after pickup truck hits tree, SCSO says
4th-year medical student, Eric Lucas, teaching young black men about careers in allied health...
‘Black Men In Healthcare Empowerment Summit’ educates young men about careers in healthcare
An enhanced risk - category 2 out of 5 for the risk of severe weather. A few storms after 3 PM...
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast