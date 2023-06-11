Strong to severe storms possible with a cold front this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will arrive this afternoon and collide with warm temperatures this afternoon. The combo could mean a few strong to severe storms this afternoon. Before the front arrives, there could be a few an isolated shower or storm ahead of the main system. Timing of severe storms will be from near 3 pm for most and the severe threat will end around 9 pm. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. We will dry out briefly on Monday but the will remain unsettled for much of next week allowing for more rain and thunderstorms.

TODAY: A passing shower in the morning then mostly cloudy with rain and storms in the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s and southwest winds at 10-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms in the evening then clearing overnight with lows in the upper 60s and light northerly winds.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEKEND: Hot and humid with highs near 90 and a chance of afternoon showers and storms both days.

