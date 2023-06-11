Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Showboats blown out by New Orleans 31-3, winning streak comes to an end at five

By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Showboats’ five-game winning streak came to an end with a thud. Memphis is defeated handily by the New Orleans Breakers 31-3, and their playoff hopes are no longer in their control.

After winning the turnover battle throughout their unbeaten run, that flipped on Memphis badly on Saturday. The Showboats turned the ball over five times, creating an impossible hill to overcome.

“When you turn the football over five times, you’re generally not going to have a chance to win,” said head coach Todd Haley. “That started early and often for us.

“Disappointing result, I thought we did a lot of good things. We moved the football, we played really good defense in the face of some pretty adverse situations. Like I said, you give the ball away five times, we can’t do it. That’s generally going to lead to the score we saw on the final scoreboard.”

The Showboats finish the regular season next Saturday against the Birmingham Stallions. Memphis needs to win and have other results fall their way to make the postseason.

