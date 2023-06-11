Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:49 a.m. on Valleydale Drive.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspects are four men wearing red hoodies and ski masks in a red sedan.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.