Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman dead on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:49 a.m. on Valleydale Drive.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the suspects are four men wearing red hoodies and ski masks in a red sedan.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.