Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting

The scene on Valleydale Drive
The scene on Valleydale Drive(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:49 a.m. on Valleydale Drive.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspects are four men wearing red hoodies and ski masks in a red sedan.

