Man injured after pickup truck hits tree, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured a man in Eads, Tennessee, on Sunday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m. the pickup truck hit a tree on Monterey Road, according to SCSO.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

