Man injured after pickup truck hits tree, SCSO says

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured a man in Eads, Tennessee, on Sunday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m. the pickup truck hit a tree on Monterey Road, according to SCSO.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

