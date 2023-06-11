Man injured after pickup truck hits tree, SCSO says
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured a man in Eads, Tennessee, on Sunday morning.
Around 6:00 a.m. the pickup truck hit a tree on Monterey Road, according to SCSO.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
