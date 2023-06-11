I-55 Bridge opens after closing for construction
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced the opening of the I-55 bridge after temporarily closing for the weekend.
The I-55, along with the other closures, are fully opening ahead of schedule after a brief construction closing.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.