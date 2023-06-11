Advertise with Us
A few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will collide with warm unstable air this afternoon and could mean a few strong to severe storms for parts of the Mid-South. The timing for strong to severe storms will be from 3 PM to 9 PM.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, gusty wind and hail. The tornado threat is low but can’t be ruled out.

Severe Weather Risk 6/11/23 for the Mid-South
Severe Weather Risk 6/11/23 for the Mid-South(WMC First Alert Weather Team)

