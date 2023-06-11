‘Black Men In Healthcare Empowerment Summit’ educates young men about careers in healthcare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Black men from across Mississippi are learning about careers in allied health professions at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in an event called “Black Men In Healthcare Empowerment Summit.”

The event was led by medical students and doctors from the school.

Students spent the day touring professional schools, building professional skills, and even taking part in clinical simulations.

4th-year medical student, Eric Lucas, says this program is important because students can’t be what they don’t see.

If it wasn’t for my family, my mother, and father especially― I definitely would not be the man I am today. I would not be in these halls, imparting wisdom on these young men as well. If you don’t have mentorship, you can’t become what you don’t see. So that’s why this is so important to have not only just men in medicine, men and women in medicine, but different allied health fields to know that there’s not only one route to go about doing things.

Organizers say they hope this event helps increase the number of Black men who become doctors, as well as, the amount of Black men who work in health care overall.

