‘Black Men In Healthcare Empowerment Summit’ educates young men about careers in healthcare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Black men from across Mississippi are learning about careers in allied health professions at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in an event called “Black Men In Healthcare Empowerment Summit.”
The event was led by medical students and doctors from the school.
Students spent the day touring professional schools, building professional skills, and even taking part in clinical simulations.
4th-year medical student, Eric Lucas, says this program is important because students can’t be what they don’t see.
Organizers say they hope this event helps increase the number of Black men who become doctors, as well as, the amount of Black men who work in health care overall.
