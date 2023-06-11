Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

3 men charged after allegedly threatening officers with guns

Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)
Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men are facing assault charges, after allegedly threatening officers with guns.

Travis Borner and Damion Thomas are both charged with aggravated assault.

Jamonte Poindexter is charged with two counts of aggravated assault

Police were searching the area of Sunset Street and Mount Olive Road on Friday at 3:30 p.m. regarding a homicide when a blue Mercedes sped up on the MPD vehicle from the rear.

According to MPD, the Mercedes cut in front of the officer’s vehicle and stopped sideways on the road, blocking their path.

There were four suspects inside the Mercedes.

One suspect sat in the rear passenger seat with a handgun pointed out the window toward the officers, according to police.

Another suspect sat in the open window area of the rear driver’s side and pointed a handgun across the vehicle’s roof.

Officers were able to escape and called for backup.

The same day at 3:50 p.m., officers found the blue Mercedes in a driveway on Orr Street.

Four men exited the residence and police were able to identify the person in the rear passenger who pointed a gun at officers as Pointdexter.

Two other men were identified as Borner and Thomas.

Quintonio Hawkins was later identified as the fourth suspect.

Police discovered that Borner had used his car to block in a Malibu the four men were following so that Poindexter and Thomas could threaten the officers with their guns.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood
Buster’s Liquor Store speaks out against crime, questions bail bond system in new social post
Buster’s Liquor Store speaks out against crime, questions bail bond system in new social post

Latest News

The scene on Valleydale Drive
Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting
MPD generic
2 injured in two-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive
A few storms could be strong to severe this afternoon. Heavy rain, hail and gusty wind will be...
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast 6/11/23
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Man injured after pickup truck hits tree, SCSO says