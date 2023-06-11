2 injured in two-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded at 7:15 a.m. on Lamar and East Shelby Drive.

Both people were taken to the hospital but it is unknown what condition they are in.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.