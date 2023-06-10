Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to the threat of weekend rain and thunderstorms

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northwest flow aloft Saturday followed by a cold front late Sunday will drive a series of disturbances into the Mid-South keeping clouds, showers, and scattered thunderstorms in the mix through the weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail especially Sunday. That will be followed by an unsettled pattern that will remain in place for much of next week allowing for more rain and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a shower or downpour along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

