Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hateful slur was found spray-painted on the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.

It is unknown who defaced the crosswalk but it has been cleared since then.

The hateful slur spray painted on the Cooper-Young crosswalks this morning has been ERASED, but the search for the criminal who defaced it continues. More this evening on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/7iwzZ1YKEr — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) June 10, 2023

The first section of the crosswalk was installed in 2019, making it the first permanent rainbow crosswalk in Tennessee.

Through crowdsourcing efforts, the remaining three sections were completed in 2022.

The Copper-Young neighborhood has one of the highest concentrations of same-sex households in the southeastern United States.

A police report has been filed.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

