Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks

The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.(Action News 5)
By Walter Murphy and Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hateful slur was found spray-painted on the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.

It is unknown who defaced the crosswalk but it has been cleared since then.

The first section of the crosswalk was installed in 2019, making it the first permanent rainbow crosswalk in Tennessee.

Through crowdsourcing efforts, the remaining three sections were completed in 2022.

The Copper-Young neighborhood has one of the highest concentrations of same-sex households in the southeastern United States.

A police report has been filed.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
Surveillance from the tire shop
WATCH: 20 people smash through tire shop, leave with $20K in merchandise

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man killed in South Memphis shooting
Rain and storms at times this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe especially on...
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast 6/10/23
A few storms possible this afternoon and even better chances tomorrow. A few storms could be...
sagay's Sunday morning First Forecast 6/10/23
MSCS board members discuss qualifications for superintendent
MSCS board members discuss qualifications for superintendent during retreat