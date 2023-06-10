Shower and storms will push through into our evening, and then another round comes on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of showers and storms will push into the Midsouth into our afternoon and early evening. We will see a brief period of dry weather into our Sunday before another round of strong to possibly severe showers and storms. The main threats we are tracking with this system is gusty winds and the potential for hail.

TONIGHT: Going into the overnight hours rain chances will begin to dwindle. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with lows dipping into the low 70s, upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Most will start out dry tomorrow mornings but rain chances increase into the afternoon and evening. Strong to possibly severe storms will be moving through into the back half of our Sunday. As these come into the Midsouth we could experience gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some hail.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Monday is our only day out of the next 7 without any chance for rain. Conditions will be mostly sunny with highs into the low 80s. Into Midweek we will see an unsettled weather pattern emerge with showers and storms expected each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s by midweek and creep back into the upper 80s, low 90s by next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.