Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shower and storms will push through into our evening, and then another round comes on Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of showers and storms will push into the Midsouth into our afternoon and early evening. We will see a brief period of dry weather into our Sunday before another round of strong to possibly severe showers and storms. The main threats we are tracking with this system is gusty winds and the potential for hail.

TONIGHT: Going into the overnight hours rain chances will begin to dwindle. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with lows dipping into the low 70s, upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Most will start out dry tomorrow mornings but rain chances increase into the afternoon and evening. Strong to possibly severe storms will be moving through into the back half of our Sunday. As these come into the Midsouth we could experience gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some hail.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Monday is our only day out of the next 7 without any chance for rain. Conditions will be mostly sunny with highs into the low 80s. Into Midweek we will see an unsettled weather pattern emerge with showers and storms expected each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s by midweek and creep back into the upper 80s, low 90s by next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
Surveillance from the tire shop
WATCH: 20 people smash through tire shop, leave with $20K in merchandise

Latest News

Rain and storms at times this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe especially on...
An unsettled pattern in place with the potential for severe storms
Rain and storms at times this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe especially on...
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast 6/10/23
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to the threat of weekend rain and thunderstorms
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 9, 2023