Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Royal Studios helping to keep Memphis music in the spotlight

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the quest to celebrate Black Music Month, Action news 5 stopped by Royal Studios, a studio that has served not only Memphis artists but popular Black artists around the world.

Royal Studios is the 4th oldest studio in the world, and it sits right here in the Bluff City.

“Fortunate to be right at the forefront of Memphis music and America music as far as that goes,” Royal Studios owner Boo Mitchell said.

Royal Studios’ owner and Grammy award-winning producer “Boo” Mitchell carries the legacy Influenced by his father Willie Mitchell.

The studio was established in 1957 and is still going strong.

“I cant explain it; I don’t know why but I consider myself blessed and fortunate to be the custodian of such a legendary and amazing space,” Mitchell said.

Guitars line the walls of Royal Studios
Guitars line the walls of Royal Studios(Action News 5)

Many notable artists have recorded songs in the Royal Studio, from Al Greene, Ike and Tina Turner to Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, and the list goes on.

“Music that has came out of here and is still coming out of here is staggering,” Mitchell said.

So many Grammys, countless gold records, Mitchell says, he credits the studio’s success to the Memphis culture. So, during Black Music Month, Memphis should be recognized as a pillar.

“I’ve recently made a couple of records where people came to the studio with no music written and they just wanted to be inspired by the room,” Mitchell said. “People come to find themselves, people come to enhance themselves. It’s such an inspiring city. Just the vibe of Memphis, people always come here searching for something. "

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood

Latest News

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters coming to Senatobia
YOUNG ROCK -- Episode TBD -- Pictured: (l-r) Dwayne Johnson as Dwayne Johnson, Randall Park as...
NBC cancels ‘Young Rock’ after 3 seasons
Billy Bob Thornton is bringing The Boxmasters to Senatobia, Mississippi
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters coming to Senatobia
Singer Chad Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform at the Juno Awards on...
Nickelback coming to BankPlus Amphitheater