Royal Studios helping to keep Memphis music in the spotlight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the quest to celebrate Black Music Month, Action news 5 stopped by Royal Studios, a studio that has served not only Memphis artists but popular Black artists around the world.

Royal Studios is the 4th oldest studio in the world, and it sits right here in the Bluff City.

“Fortunate to be right at the forefront of Memphis music and America music as far as that goes,” Royal Studios owner Boo Mitchell said.

Royal Studios’ owner and Grammy award-winning producer “Boo” Mitchell carries the legacy Influenced by his father Willie Mitchell.

The studio was established in 1957 and is still going strong.

“I cant explain it; I don’t know why but I consider myself blessed and fortunate to be the custodian of such a legendary and amazing space,” Mitchell said.

Guitars line the walls of Royal Studios (Action News 5)

Many notable artists have recorded songs in the Royal Studio, from Al Greene, Ike and Tina Turner to Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, and the list goes on.

“Music that has came out of here and is still coming out of here is staggering,” Mitchell said.

So many Grammys, countless gold records, Mitchell says, he credits the studio’s success to the Memphis culture. So, during Black Music Month, Memphis should be recognized as a pillar.

“I’ve recently made a couple of records where people came to the studio with no music written and they just wanted to be inspired by the room,” Mitchell said. “People come to find themselves, people come to enhance themselves. It’s such an inspiring city. Just the vibe of Memphis, people always come here searching for something. "

