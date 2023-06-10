Rep. Justin Pearson speaks out on voting rights and judicial reform
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson joined civil rights activists to speak to Memphians about judicial reform.
The event was a part of the “Just Majority” campaign’s national bus tour, which is calling for a fair and ethical court system in the United States.
Representative Pearson says fighting back against what he calls corruption in high courts should be a top priority for legislators.
