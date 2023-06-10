Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Rep. Justin Pearson speaks out on voting rights and judicial reform

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson joined civil rights activists to speak to Memphians about judicial reform.

The event was a part of the “Just Majority” campaign’s national bus tour, which is calling for a fair and ethical court system in the United States.

Representative Pearson says fighting back against what he calls corruption in high courts should be a top priority for legislators.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood

Latest News

MSCS board members discuss qualifications for superintendent
MSCS board members discuss qualifications for superintendent during retreat
Mid-South houses of worship get lessons on safety at annual ‘Protecting the Flock’ conference
MPD: Suspects smash through Memphis tire shop, leave with $20K in merchandise
USFL is very happy with decision to come to Memphis, president says