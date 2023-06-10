Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:15 a.m. on Mallory Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

