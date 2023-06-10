Advertise with Us
Man killed in South Memphis shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:15 a.m. on Mallory Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

