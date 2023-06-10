Advertise with Us
Former MPD officer out on bond after allegedly kidnapping, murdering man while on duty in 2021

Patric Ferguson, 31
Patric Ferguson, 31
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer charged with first-degree murder is out of jail two years after being indicted for allegedly killing a man in the back of his squad car and later disposing of the body.

Patric Ferguson, 31, was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

He was given a $400,000 bond on Monday and paid it Friday, records show.

Ferguson has appeared in court numerous times since the murder of 30-year-old Robert Lee Howard in January 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Ferguson admitted to going to Howard’s home, abducting him at gunpoint, and later fatally shooting him in the back of his squad car while he was on duty.

The former police officer also confessed to leaving Howard’s body at one location and getting help to move and dispose of his body at a different location.

Investigators say Ferguson’s cell phone search history revealed multiple incriminating internet searches related to cleaning up crime scenes and how to destroy DNA evidence.

Investigators also uncovered evidence showing Ferguson purchasing cinderblocks, chains and padlocks at a local hardware store.

Detectives say they also obtained surveillance video capturing Ferguson shooting Howard while on duty.

The former officer’s confession came after Howard was reported missing by his girlfriend on Jan. 6, 2021, and MPD’s investigation led them to Ferguson.

According to investigators, Howard’s family says he was dating Ferguson’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators discovered Howard’s body on Jan. 10 north of Downtown on the Wolf River bridge. The same day, Ferguson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, official misconduct, and official oppression.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

