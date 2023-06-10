Community members protest against police brutality, speak up in support of Jamil Ibrahim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The air is dense with cries for justice this week as protestors rally together to make their voices heard as the tensions reach a boiling point.

The sight of the people raising their voices and signs is a haunting, spitting image of the demonstrations we saw just a few short months ago for the death of Tyre Nichols.

This tragic parallel is the reason that political and social activists like Rep. Justin Pearson are calling for reform once and for all.

As the voices ring in unison for the changes we long to see in the future, it is eerily similar to our past as history continues to repeat itself.

Thus, the fight for justice, equity, and fair treatment continues in a city that is rich in culture and history, but rife with social troubles.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.