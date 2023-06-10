An unsettled pattern in place with the potential for severe storms Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A little bit of everything this weekend. Clouds, showers, and scattered thunderstorms at times today and tomorrow. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail especially Sunday. The pattern will remain unsettled for much of next week allowing for more rain and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a shower or downpour along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

