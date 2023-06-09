Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

WATCH: 20 people smash through tire shop, leave with $20K in merchandise

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at a tire shop on Friday morning.

RNR Tire Express was broken into around 3:15 a.m. on 2919 Covington Pike in Raleigh, according to the store’s general manager James Clayton.

Clayton says he received a notification on his phone when the store alarm went off.

He says the store was just repaired the day before from a robbery.

Clayton also says a truck drove through the front of the store.

Police say the front window glass was shattered and about 20 people entered the business and stole $20,000 worth of custom tires and rims.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Infiniti, a silver Dodge Ram, a black Dodge Ram, a white Ford Fusion and a black Mercedes-Benz.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood

Latest News

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters coming to Senatobia
Billy Bob Thornton is bringing The Boxmasters to Senatobia, Mississippi
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters coming to Senatobia
YOUNG ROCK -- Episode TBD -- Pictured: (l-r) Dwayne Johnson as Dwayne Johnson, Randall Park as...
NBC cancels ‘Young Rock’ after 3 seasons
The scene of the crash on Highway 51
Motorcyclist airlifted following crash on Hwy. 51, say Horn Lake police
FILE - Clarksdale Police Department generic
‘No motive’: Clarksdale police investigate murder of 23-year-old found shot, killed sitting outside home