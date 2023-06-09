Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson stands with activists banned from MSCS board meetings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) came to the Bluff City on Friday to shed light on the community leaders and activists who were banned from Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) board meetings.

Pearson is standing with the activists in their calls to rescind the bans.

The activists were banned during a MSCS board meeting in May, when the board announced they were pausing the superintendent search process, leaving some community members frustrated and confused.

“We’ve got real issues that need to be addressed, and we need to have real advocates to serve as the more conscience of our community,” Pearson said. “The School Board Five serve as that moral conscience.”

Pearson also says it’s important to have transparency in the search for the new superintendent and to hear what people in the community are asking for.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.