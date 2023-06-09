Sun, clouds and a few showers or storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly cloudy and warm, but not too humid through the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds but dry for most areas. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy early in the day. Scattered showers or storms are possible in the afternoon through sunset, but it may not rain in all locations. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night looks mainly dry at this time, but that could change, so check back for updates.

SUNDAY: A front could bring another round of showers or storms Sunday afternoon or evening. Timing and location is still questionable, but any storms could contain damaging wind or hail. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the mid 80s early next week with a mix of sun and clouds Monday. Thunderstorm chances return by Tuesday through Friday with a front lingering across the region, but it won’t rain in all locations everyday. Any storms that do develop could be severe, but we’ll have a better idea by Monday. We’ll keep you posted.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

