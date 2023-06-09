Store manager wakes up to tire shop burglarized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at a tire shop on Friday morning.

RNR Tire Express was broken into around 3:15 a.m. on 2919 Covington Pike in Raleigh, according to James Clayton the general manager.

Clayton says he received a notification on his phone when the store alarm went off.

He says the store was just repaired yesterday from a robbery.

Clayton also says a truck drove through the front of the store.

