‘No motive’: Clarksdale police investigate murder of 23-year-old found shot, killed sitting outside home

FILE - Clarksdale Police Department generic
FILE - Clarksdale Police Department generic
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Clarksdale Police Department is investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man who they say was shot and killed while sitting outside a home in a Clarksdale neighborhood on Thursday.

At 2:14 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 700 block of Garfield Street, where 23-year-old Jeremiah Snow was found dead.

Police say there is currently not a suspect or known motive for the shooting.

At 8:36 p.m., officers were once again called to Garfield Street for shots fired in the area.

Police say a man was inside a car traveling south on Ritchie Avenue when his car was shot at.

The victim was shot in the head but another passenger was able to get him to a local hospital. Police say he was still alive when they arrived at the ER.

Police say it has not been determined if there is any connection between the two shootings.

Those with information are asked to contact the Clarksdale Police Department’s Investigative Division at 662-621-8152.

