Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it's powered.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flyers with disabilities are excited about an innovation that could make air travel more accessible.

A new seat concept allows wheelchair users to stay in their own chairs during flights.

Right now, they have to be transferred to the same seats everyone else uses. That’s especially problematic for people who rely on powered wheelchairs.

They have to check those in, transfer to an airline-owned traditional wheelchair then transfer again to their airline seats.

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it’s powered.

It was shown by Delta Flight Products at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

However, it’s still just a prototype. Even if airlines adopt it, it’s still more than a year away from appearing in an airplane.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Road rage altercation leads to shooting on I-240
Man arrested after road rage altercation leads to shooting on I-240

Latest News

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday morning.
Sheriff: Armed homeowner shoots, kills burglar during attempted break in
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
LIVE: Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
This was Murdaugh's first appearance before a judge since March 3, when Judge Clifton Newman...
Attorneys of housekeeper’s family respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3M judgment
Spencer's Weekend Forecast
This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond