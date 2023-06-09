New data shows only 8% of MSCS 3rd graders passed TCAP English retake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TCAP retest scores are in from the state, and the numbers are still concerning.

During the first round of scores, only about 23% of all Tennessee third graders passed the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the test.

According to the latest TCAP retake test data from the Tennessee Department of Education, only about 8% of Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) third graders who retook the ELA portion passed.

Data doesn’t show exactly how many students had to retake the test but shows the participation rate is about 95%.

On the bright side, MSCS students showed a slight improvement on the retake; the percentage of students that moved from “below” to “approaching” is almost 12%.

One parent says despite the gain, there is just too much pressure on kids.

“It was stressful last year, but this year was extremely stressful,” said Kellyn Gowen. “Pretty much from the beginning of the year, all the way through, the emphasis was TCAP. For instance, in her class, they didn’t get to go on any field trips, and there were not any extracurricular activities at school because teachers were forced to concentrate solely on TCAP.”

According to Tennessee law, third grade students who do not score “proficient” or better get a choice between attending a summer learning academy or attending tutoring for the duration of the next school year.

“This is not what learning is about. She’s nine years old and you should have a love for learning, not a fear of it,” said Gowen.

Students who score “below” must attend both summer learning academy and tutoring sessions. If parents do not enroll in those intervention programs, those kids could be held back.

“There were quite a few occasions where I pick her up and she would be distraught,” said Gowen. “She didn’t know why she was so upset, but there was a lot of pressure at school to do these practice tests and they are long and I think it was just too hard.”

Gowen said while her child did pass the TCAP this year, because of all of the confusion, she decided to pull her child from public schools.

“If you’re going to be judging them on their English and their reading, and they missed out on that core a year, basically I think they are asking them to run before they can crawl.”

Parents can appeal their children’s TCAP scores and the State Department of Education also lists helpful pathways to the fourth grade.

