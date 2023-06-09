Advertise with Us
NBC cancels ‘Young Rock’ after 3 seasons

YOUNG ROCK -- Episode TBD -- Pictured: (l-r) Dwayne Johnson as Dwayne Johnson, Randall Park as...
YOUNG ROCK -- Episode TBD -- Pictured: (l-r) Dwayne Johnson as Dwayne Johnson, Randall Park as Randall Park -- (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)(NBC | Daniel Delgado/NBC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC announced Friday that Young Rock, which featured much of its production in Memphis, has been canceled after 3 seasons.

The show told the story of superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s roots, including his stops wrestling in Memphis at the WMC studio as Flex Kavana.

‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive

After two seasons, the show’s production shifted to Memphis thanks to a new Tennessee tax incentive.

The show starred Johnson as well as Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig.

Johnson interviewed with Action News 5 back in September, noting the city’s importance to his career:

The Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission issued the following statement:

“Of course, we’re very sad our friends & clients from ‘Young Rock’ won’t be returning for a 4th season— but we’ll always be grateful for the millions and millions of dollars the Dwayne Johnson series punched into the local economy! The one season in Memphis put over 1500 locals to work— a lot of carpenters, drivers, actors, and crew — and downtown boomed with their business after hours. Graceland provided the series-and the city- with three surprise soundstage spaces- and many of the union crew enjoyed the best wages & benefits of their careers! Now we need to recruit another one!”

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

