NBA vet Thaddeus Young returns home to host free basketball camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian Thaddeus Young has been in the NBA for 16 years, and even though he’s traveled the world, the former Mitchell High basketball star still makes sure Memphis is the center of his world.

Thaddeus came back home to hold his Young for Youth Foundation basketball camp.

About 200 young children were taught basketball and life skills at Mitchell High School and the Mitchell Community Center this week.

Young still remembers the love and support he received when he was young, and that’s why coming back and giving back is so important to him and his wife.

“This community has done a lot for me and I’ve done a lot for it, but it’s a partnership,” he said. “We work together on a lot of different collaborative communities and it’s been really good. I’m nothing but thankful and grateful for the support I’ve had and hopefully I continue to get that support, but it’s been a great partnership in this community.”

The camp is held for free.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.