MPD officer honored for saving life of teen contemplating suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has been honored for saving the life of a 17-year-old contemplating suicide.

On February 2 of this year, Officer Tina Shaw saved a teenager with suicidal thoughts from jumping off of the I-40 bridge.

Shaw talked to the teen and connected with him on a personal level, even disclosing her own experiences.

She showed that heroism and humanity are still alive today and that we can be heroes just by lending a helping hand.

