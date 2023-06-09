Advertise with Us
MPD officer honored for saving life of teen contemplating suicide

A Memphis police officer has been honored for saving the life of a 17-year-old contemplating suicide.(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has been honored for saving the life of a 17-year-old contemplating suicide.

On February 2 of this year, Officer Tina Shaw saved a teenager with suicidal thoughts from jumping off of the I-40 bridge.

Shaw talked to the teen and connected with him on a personal level, even disclosing her own experiences.

She showed that heroism and humanity are still alive today and that we can be heroes just by lending a helping hand.

