MPD holds ‘Stop the Gun Violence’ event as murders in the city outpace last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New numbers show homicides in Memphis are far outpacing last year and a majority of those cases are the result of gun violence.

Thursday Memphis Police held a “Stop the Gun Violence” event at one of the city’s most troubled apartment complexes, Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser.

“They really need to stop the killing over here,” said resident Dynesha Clay “I’ll stay over here but my plan is to move from over here. It’s too much killing going on over here in these apartments anyway.”

One part of M-P-D’s strategic summer safety plan is to increase its presence in so-called hot spots for violence.

MPD got a chance to do just that, but this time it was about building relationships to hopefully prevent crime.

There were food, music, and games for the kids, but most importantly M-P-D wanted to start a line of communication with residents.



Management with the low-income section 8 housing complex says they have seen an increase in crime lately which is right in line with what we have seen across the city.

MPD is reporting 136 murders so far this year, that’s 35 more lives lost than this time last year.

Police say apartment complexes often create challenges when it comes to policing.“You got small areas, a lot of people, a lot of people visit these apartment complexes and all the crimes, all the gun violence it’s probably not coming from the people in the complex but folks coming to visit,” said Colonel Ross with the Austin Peay precinct.

The Austin Peay precinct says they will hold events like this across Frayser and Raleigh to hopefully slow down the violence.

Still, Colonel Ross is optimistic that things can turn around for the city, “it’s going to take all of us to get involved and engaged, not just the people in uniform and badges, the folks that live in these zip codes[and]all over the city.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.