MPD: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others in critical condition.

Around 3:31 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Ravenoak Drive and Ridgeway Boulevard.

Once the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered three victims were shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

