Motorcyclist airlifted following crash on Hwy. 51, say Horn Lake police

The scene of the crash on Highway 51
The scene of the crash on Highway 51(MDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The Horn Lake Police Department is working on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 51 and Goodman Road.

Police say the crash involves one other vehicle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Regional One Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were confirmed.

The crash is under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

