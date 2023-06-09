Advertise with Us
Man dead, 1 injured after shooting on Holmes St.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on North Holmes left one man dead and another person injured.

Officers responded to the call around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday.

The man did not survive his injuries and a woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 528-CASH.

