Man dead, 1 injured after shooting on Holmes St.
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on North Holmes left one man dead and another person injured.
Officers responded to the call around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday.
The man did not survive his injuries and a woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 528-CASH.
