LeMoyne-Owen College president resigns, interim president selected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The president of LeMoyne-Owen College, Doctor Vernell Bennett-Fairs, resigned after two and a half years.

She resigned from the Historically Black College on June 9.

Bennett-Fairs became the second woman chosen to lead on January 5, 2021.

During her tenure, Bennett-Fairs introduced signature events, including the 807 Day fundraiser and Loving Our Community Day (LOC), a grassroots effort, said LeMoyne Owen College

“I’m grateful to the faculty, staff, students, administration, and trustees who accomplished much over the past two and a half years,” said Bennett-Fairs. “It has been my honor and privilege to work alongside you. I’m excited to see the Magic that will ensue as LOC’s renaissance continues.”

Dr. Christopher Davis will step in as interim president to manage and guide the college until a permanent candidate is selected.

“The Board of Trustees and LOC community thank Dr. Bennett-Fairs for her service and investment in the College,” Patricia Covington, Board of Trustees chair, says. “As we work through this transition, our students, community and historic legacy remain our top priorities. We look forward to Dr. Davis’ leadership to continue to push us forward.”

