I-55 bridge to close due to construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 bridge linking Memphis and Arkansas will close this weekend and will impact drivers throughout the Midsouth.

Beginning Friday, the bridge will close due to construction along the I-55 and Crump Boulevard interchange, and also the I-55 southbound ramp.

Crews will be setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, working on the new Wisconsin Bridge, and doing repairs along I-55.

The southbound lanes will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas, and South Parkway heading northbound will close in Tennessee.

The local traffic can continue to the McLemore Avenue exit.

The local traffic only at South Third Street will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive, but Metal Museum Drive onto I-55 northbound will be closed.

Drivers can use Crump Boulevard eastbound from Alston, but the Crump Boulevard westbound ramp to Riverside Drive northbound will be closed.

On Monday the I-55 southbound outside lanes will be closed from the west end of the I-55 bridge through the project site.

The southbound inside lane will cross over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 northbound cloverleaf ramp with I-55 northbound.

