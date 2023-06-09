First Alert Forecast: unsettled period ahead this weekend, into next week

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine across the Mid-South to round out the work week, though, a few lingering showers will be possible to start the day off. Our morning 60s will trend back toward the middle to, a few, upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Northerly breezes will keep humidity levels in check through the day. Another CODE ORANGE is in effect for Friday due to periods of unhealthy air quality, mainly from ozone and lingering wildfire smoke. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear into the overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Sunshine will mix with clouds again for Saturday with highs sneaking toward the lower 90s, but by late in the day, a complex of storms may make a run out of central Arkansas toward northwest Mississippi, yielding a risk for a few stronger elements by late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. We’ll trend quieter after midnight Saturday, but another wave of rain and storms could have impacts on Sunday. While it won’t be a complete washout, we’ll have to tangle with some storm risk during the afternoon and evening hours. Again, an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a morning shower or two, we’ll trend clearing and brighter for Monday to start off the new work week. Don’t get used to that as an unsettled and active pattern looks to emerge through much of next week. Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80s back to the 90s as we near Father’s Day weekend. Through mid-week, though, expect occasional chances for showers and storms as several systems trek through the area – even featuring a strong to severe storm risk by Wednesday and Thursday.

